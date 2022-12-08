Selling a 5.0L 1986 Mustang GT. Car runs and has lots of original parts & pieces. Doors and hatch have been replaced - from an '85. 141k original miles on the untouched motor. There are some driveway repairs and the car is NOT weather tight. This would make a good donor car for your project or piece it out if you have the space & time. I understand that etiquette would expect more details but this is a currently just a summer 'toy' car with very little to brag about. It is what it is. I maybe put 500 miles on it over a given summer. Again, this is not a daily driver. I have owned the car since '94. It was stored outdoors from '01 - '07 and has been in a garage since. I want to sell the whole car and am asking $2,000. Happy to answer any questions.