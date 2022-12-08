For Sale 1986 GT H/B - Good donor car / Chicago area

N

NYNLYVS

New Member
Dec 8, 2022
1
0
1
Selling a 5.0L 1986 Mustang GT. Car runs and has lots of original parts & pieces. Doors and hatch have been replaced - from an '85. 141k original miles on the untouched motor. There are some driveway repairs and the car is NOT weather tight. This would make a good donor car for your project or piece it out if you have the space & time. I understand that etiquette would expect more details but this is a currently just a summer 'toy' car with very little to brag about. It is what it is. I maybe put 500 miles on it over a given summer. Again, this is not a daily driver. I have owned the car since '94. It was stored outdoors from '01 - '07 and has been in a garage since. I want to sell the whole car and am asking $2,000. Happy to answer any questions.
 

Attachments

  • 20220509_130605.jpg
    20220509_130605.jpg
    677.6 KB · Views: 1
  • 20220509_130702.jpg
    20220509_130702.jpg
    655.1 KB · Views: 1
  • 20220509_130645.jpg
    20220509_130645.jpg
    700.3 KB · Views: 3
  • 20220509_130549.jpg
    20220509_130549.jpg
    627.5 KB · Views: 1
  • 20220509_130455.jpg
    20220509_130455.jpg
    752.9 KB · Views: 1
  • 20220509_130518.jpg
    20220509_130518.jpg
    640.7 KB · Views: 1
  • 20220509_130417.jpg
    20220509_130417.jpg
    543.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220509_130406.jpg
    20220509_130406.jpg
    604.1 KB · Views: 1
  • 20220509_130433.jpg
    20220509_130433.jpg
    602.3 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
SOLD 1993 Ford Mustang GT
Replies
4
Views
773
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Middleagecrisis
M
B
For Sale 1986 Capstang (Part Capri & part Mustang) $12,000 Galena, Ohio
Replies
1
Views
639
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
General karthief
General karthief
MRaburn
SOLD Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
7
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
Kyle427
Progress Thread 1986 GT 5.0 Mustang Restoration/Bringing my dad's old car back to life
Replies
163
Views
10K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
01HellionGT
For Sale Connecticut Mustang GT Parts For Sale
Replies
5
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
01HellionGT
01HellionGT
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu