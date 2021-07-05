Hello Everyone,



I have a 1987 vert, manual, 5.0, factory ac, smog.. Everything from the factory is still there. I’m having such a hard time figuring out the belt size. Everything I look up says 92 3/8” for a 87 manual with ac. I did the rope measure trick while pulling the tensioner to the middle of the gauge and it measured a little under 90”!

I’m completely confused. all pulleys are stock too. nothing deleted.



Thanks for all your help!!!