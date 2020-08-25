Hi all I found a pretty clean 1987 LX hatchback T-top for sale has 149k miles on it I don’t see any rust. It is all original wheels and all only thing that’s been done is a cold air intake nothing else. It’s got newer brakes and tires all round. Everything works as should.Said I can grab it for $6,000 as he has it up for 7k. It has some clear coat peeling, don’t see any body damage. Noticed no headliner.It says it has a rebuilt title he said it always said that on there. It does almost look like the front bumper & hood are a different shade of red compared to the fenders. like it’s a faded red off a different car that had more time under the sun. Could be lighting idk.What do you guys think about the title being rebuilt?He doesn’t drive it in the rain and said he can’t remember if it leaked in the car wash. I looked at the seats see no stains to see water damage. And see no signs of water up by the t top areas. He is selling it cause he doesn’t use it and it sits cause he’s in college.I have not seen it in person yet he’s two hours away. I just zoomed in on the photos.question is. Is it worth buying I heard all these T-tops leak searching on the internet and see replacement glass is expensive and hard to get if anything happened. I know they are very rare to find.My plans are to maybe put a top end kit on it and get around 350-400 crank horsepower on it. I know t-top is weaker so would need subframe connectors to stiffen it up.I am looking for a fox I miss mine I sold 12 years ago when I was 21. I had a clean 90 lx notch and a 90 GT hatchWhat are your thoughts?