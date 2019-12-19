Noobz347
Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
-
- Jan 4, 1985
-
- 27,314
-
- 9,721
-
- 224
Post up the [best] Fox Body you can find that you think is worth a $7K asking price.
Why $7K? refer here: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/lets-try-this-again.913792/#post-9209773
To make it interesting, let's say we also post cars that [should] be worth $7k.
To win the interwebz tho, you have to post a car asking $7k that is actually [worth] $7k in your opinion. Be ready with [why] you think it's worth it!
Why $7K? refer here: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/lets-try-this-again.913792/#post-9209773
To make it interesting, let's say we also post cars that [should] be worth $7k.
To win the interwebz tho, you have to post a car asking $7k that is actually [worth] $7k in your opinion. Be ready with [why] you think it's worth it!