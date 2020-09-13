1988 GT 5.0L Wiring Question

Hey all,

I’m in the process of installing a Holley Terminator X and I need to know the color of some wires in the stock plug by the master cylinder (C110 I believe?) to finish the install.

What are the color of the wires for the:
-Tachometer?
-Coolant temp sensor?
-Oil pressure sensor?
-12v switched power?
I believe the instructions have the incorrect wire colors, as I couldn’t find any of the colors that were mentioned.

Thanks!
 

