1988 GT 5.0L Wiring Question

Hey all,



I’m in the process of installing a Holley Terminator X and I need to know the color of some wires in the stock plug by the master cylinder (C110 I believe?) to finish the install.



What are the color of the wires for the:

-Tachometer?

-Coolant temp sensor?

-Oil pressure sensor?

-12v switched power?

I believe the instructions have the incorrect wire colors, as I couldn’t find any of the colors that were mentioned.



Thanks!