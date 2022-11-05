Hi guys, long time, no see (or read). I used to post in the SN95 forums.



Kid next door has an 88 fox body and is having problems with it. Don't know what they are yet, but I can pretty much guess. Engine. Car hasn't moved in weeks, and his mom mentioned his problems to my wife.



I'd like to help him if I can. This thing has clearly been modded for the strip. Small front tires and wide ones on the rear. Saw the engine once. High rise Edlebrock manifold, headers, Edlebrock valve covers which look line a kid put them together. Exterior welds...but chromed.



Does anyone know what a typical track renovation for these cars entails? I gather the ignition is electronic. Obviously no MAF or other niceties like O2 sensors.



I'll post more once I learn more.



Bier