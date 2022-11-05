Engine 1988 Race setup

bierbelly

bierbelly

Dirty Old Men Need Love Too
Founding Member
Oct 17, 2001
1,593
5
58
68
Sterling, VA
Hi guys, long time, no see (or read). I used to post in the SN95 forums.

Kid next door has an 88 fox body and is having problems with it. Don't know what they are yet, but I can pretty much guess. Engine. Car hasn't moved in weeks, and his mom mentioned his problems to my wife.

I'd like to help him if I can. This thing has clearly been modded for the strip. Small front tires and wide ones on the rear. Saw the engine once. High rise Edlebrock manifold, headers, Edlebrock valve covers which look line a kid put them together. Exterior welds...but chromed.

Does anyone know what a typical track renovation for these cars entails? I gather the ignition is electronic. Obviously no MAF or other niceties like O2 sensors.

I'll post more once I learn more.

Bier
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
New to Stangnet from Sugar Land, Tx
Replies
6
Views
424
The Welcome Wagon
COramprat
COramprat
K
SOLD 1988 Ford Mustang GT, lots of upgrades, Maximum Motorsports Suspension PRICE DROP $6800
Replies
4
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
J
Need help troubleshooting a possible EEC startup problem
Replies
131
Views
6K
Fox Engine Swaparoo
General karthief
General karthief
D
Intermittant P0411 on my 2000 V6 Mustang
Replies
1
Views
344
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
DaBard
D
S
Hello From Europe! 1988 GT Convertible in Croatia
Replies
9
Views
930
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu