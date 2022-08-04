I've been having a hesitation issue with my 89 5.0. I replaced plugs, wires, cap, rotor and still had an issue. After driving it here and there, I pulled the plugs to see any fouling and found #5 was completely white. Replaced TFI and still misses. Went to replace the coil pickup and notices stress cracks in the bottom of the distributor shaft. Replaced the distributor and reinstalled as I pulled it out. It ran for about 30 seconds then died and wouldn't start here after. Decided to retime from TDC just incase I didn't install it perfectly, cranks and no start still. Pulled new distributor and reinstalled old distributor and same thing, cranks no start. Pulled plugs again and all seem wet with fuel. Cleaned and dried plugs and reinstalled all but 1 plug. Uninstalled plug installed on wire and grounded to test for spark, visual inspection shows there is spark. New distributor back installed and I've been doing various tests found on forums and I'm pulling hair out at this point. If anyone has some ideas, I'm willing to try them.



Thanks for any help!



Tyler