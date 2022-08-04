Engine 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 HO Starting issues

T

tpearce89

New Member
Aug 4, 2022
1
0
0
31
Florida
I've been having a hesitation issue with my 89 5.0. I replaced plugs, wires, cap, rotor and still had an issue. After driving it here and there, I pulled the plugs to see any fouling and found #5 was completely white. Replaced TFI and still misses. Went to replace the coil pickup and notices stress cracks in the bottom of the distributor shaft. Replaced the distributor and reinstalled as I pulled it out. It ran for about 30 seconds then died and wouldn't start here after. Decided to retime from TDC just incase I didn't install it perfectly, cranks and no start still. Pulled new distributor and reinstalled old distributor and same thing, cranks no start. Pulled plugs again and all seem wet with fuel. Cleaned and dried plugs and reinstalled all but 1 plug. Uninstalled plug installed on wire and grounded to test for spark, visual inspection shows there is spark. New distributor back installed and I've been doing various tests found on forums and I'm pulling hair out at this point. If anyone has some ideas, I'm willing to try them.

Thanks for any help!

Tyler
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
Engine 1987 GT wont rev past 2000 rpm? Help?!
Replies
2
Views
104
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
V
1989 GT cranks but won't start
Replies
28
Views
719
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vince305
V
W
no start after distributor came apart inside
Replies
26
Views
838
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
S
Engine ECM Issues
Replies
18
Views
435
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
D
Engine 90 gt crank no start
Replies
10
Views
437
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Darius88
D
Top Bottom