1990 5.0L Fox high rpm cutout and loud backfire - Need Help

Hey Guys! I am new to the group here at Stangnet, I have visited a few times and you all have been more then helpful every time.

So the problem is I pulled my engine this winter and re-did my strut towers and frame rails and did a whole bunch of frame and body work. I put the engine back in and get it all set up and back together. I start driving it around and eventually start rodding on it. It gets north of 5K rpm and I would say more then half of the time the engine would cut out and then a very loud "bang" like gun shot loud hahaha. I have done the following:

1. new coil
2. called MSD about my ignition box "6 plus" - they said its not the ignition box
3. attached a gauge to fuel system and watched pressure which seems to be fine

Not sure what the heck is wrong? I will swap out my dizzy today with the stock one and if that doesn't work I have no idea. Thanks in advance.
 

