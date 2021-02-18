1990 ECU Delete?

I have a 1990 GT that I pulled a 1968 date coded 302 motor with factory fuel injection on. Yea confused me as well. My plan is to build as 331 Stroker on recommendation of the builder so I am not looking an discussion of Pros an cons on that subject. Instead of factory fuel injection I plan to install TB EFI and MSD ready to run distributed and both of those should not need the stock ECU. I was looking at engine electrical and short of dealing with fuel pump going through the ECU there does not appear to be anything vital that I need the stock ECU for. 1 non-vital thing is WOT to AC. Has anyone deleted the factory ECU and what needs to done for fuel pump or do those circuits just need to be grounded.