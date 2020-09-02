I've had my white beauty for a while now... a 1990 Mustang GT convertible manual transmission .. she's mainly stock except for the Koni suspensions.. which I installed nearly a decade ago but I feel it needs to be changed. Does anyone know how long do they really last, besides the lifetime guarantee they provide.



Besides the random question.. I'm changing the steering rack as its gone rusted and in the process, I thought I'll finally plug the engine oil leak as well.



The car is in the workshop and from what I've been told, I need to change the rear main seal.. as well as the front and rear crankshaft seal.

As I live in Dubai.. I'll be paying quite a bit for shipping and don't want to get it wrong



I'm going to be ordering from Rock Auto as I'll be getting the steering rack from there as well. There are a lot of options on Rock Auto.. which leave me confused and wondering..



1. Under Crankshaft seals - There are quite a few options for front and rear seals.. Any recommendations on what seal I should get... ideally what's more durable, considering it gets pretty hot here. More so, Should i get sleeves as well...? Last but not least.. under the same section.. i found the fel-pro.. which says rear mail seal..

FEL-PRO BS40620

Rear; Rear Main Seal Set; Rubber; One-piece; Improved design



To my understanding the rear main seal is the output shaft seal.. or am I mistaken.. :\\



2. Under Main / Output shaft seal - There are a few options.. any recommendations on which seal I should get.. I have a T5 manual 5 speed. Do I need to get the sleeve as well..?

Do i need the pilot repair sleeve as well.



3. Considering I'm going to be lowering the engine and transmission.. shouldn't I be getting the input shaft seal as well..?



Pardon my ignorance on all the seals.. I would really appreciate any guidance with what seals and kits I should get to ensure I don't have to use any old parts.. more so plug any common oil leaks that are discovered once they go to replace the main seals.



Living in Dubai.. I don't have access to these parts.. and i don't want to be in a position where the car is stuck in the workshop and I'm held up.. cause I missed out on one or two seals/parts which is I have to order again and pay for shipping once again. It's my daily drive.



Grateful for all the advise and recommendations on getting it right..



Thank you !!!!!



p.s. there is also a engine water plug leak ..is what I'm told. I'm unable to find any such part on Rock Auto. Any thoughts..?