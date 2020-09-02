Engine 1990 GT Manual Transmission - Oil Leak and Water plug

V

Vix

New Member
Sep 2, 2020
2
0
1
42
Dubai
I've had my white beauty for a while now... a 1990 Mustang GT convertible manual transmission .. she's mainly stock except for the Koni suspensions.. which I installed nearly a decade ago but I feel it needs to be changed. Does anyone know how long do they really last, besides the lifetime guarantee they provide.

Besides the random question.. I'm changing the steering rack as its gone rusted and in the process, I thought I'll finally plug the engine oil leak as well.

The car is in the workshop and from what I've been told, I need to change the rear main seal.. as well as the front and rear crankshaft seal.
As I live in Dubai.. I'll be paying quite a bit for shipping and don't want to get it wrong

I'm going to be ordering from Rock Auto as I'll be getting the steering rack from there as well. There are a lot of options on Rock Auto.. which leave me confused and wondering..

1. Under Crankshaft seals - There are quite a few options for front and rear seals.. Any recommendations on what seal I should get... ideally what's more durable, considering it gets pretty hot here. More so, Should i get sleeves as well...? Last but not least.. under the same section.. i found the fel-pro.. which says rear mail seal..
FEL-PRO BS40620
Rear; Rear Main Seal Set; Rubber; One-piece; Improved design

To my understanding the rear main seal is the output shaft seal.. or am I mistaken.. :\\

2. Under Main / Output shaft seal - There are a few options.. any recommendations on which seal I should get.. I have a T5 manual 5 speed. Do I need to get the sleeve as well..?
Do i need the pilot repair sleeve as well.

3. Considering I'm going to be lowering the engine and transmission.. shouldn't I be getting the input shaft seal as well..?

Pardon my ignorance on all the seals.. I would really appreciate any guidance with what seals and kits I should get to ensure I don't have to use any old parts.. more so plug any common oil leaks that are discovered once they go to replace the main seals.

Living in Dubai.. I don't have access to these parts.. and i don't want to be in a position where the car is stuck in the workshop and I'm held up.. cause I missed out on one or two seals/parts which is I have to order again and pay for shipping once again. It's my daily drive.

Grateful for all the advise and recommendations on getting it right..

Thank you !!!!!

p.s. there is also a engine water plug leak ..is what I'm told. I'm unable to find any such part on Rock Auto. Any thoughts..?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Fox 5.0 1990 T5 manual transmission issue. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
V 1990 GT Manual Transmission Upgrade suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
9 Engine 1990 5.0 manual crank/no start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Batgirl101 1990 Mustang 5.0 Manual Gear Shifter Is Stuck! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 41
9 Where to find a 1990 shop manual and at what $? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
V Suspension New Power Steering Rack Options - 1990 GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S For Sale 1990 Mustang LX 5.0 Blue Convertible 30k miles, original. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
M Electrical 1989 mustang 5.0 runs rich and stumbles in closed loop Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
B Engine 1990 5.0L Fox high rpm cutout and loud backfire - Need Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
C New Member: 1990 GT Convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
W 1990 LX powered by a 351M project Cherry Bomb!!! The Welcome Wagon 3
M 1990 GT Whats old is new again... sort of? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
K New Member introduction 1990 Foxbody Hatchback The Welcome Wagon 1
T Cranks but wont start 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
B For Sale 1990 mustang parts for sale Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
C Just got a 1990 lx notchback. I need help please 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
P 1990 LX 5.0 auto trans shifting issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J 1990 saleen ACT and ECT sensor location Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
91GTstroked WTB/Trade 1990-92 emerald green GT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
9 What's it Worth? 1990 Restored Mustang 800hp What is it Worth?!?!? 3
G WTB/Trade 1990-1993 Notchback 5.0 budget under $14k Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
1 1990 mustang gt running like crap when hot,but good when first start up. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
C New Member 1990 Notch Project 66,000 Miles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J 1990 Mustang radio head unit install . Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
W 1990 mustang treated badly, needs restore engine upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
O 1990 7-up information needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
O 1990 7-Up The Welcome Wagon 0
3 1990 fox mustang no spark 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
J Fox My 1990 Notch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
T 1990 GT Foxbody Door lock- help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
KaptKane Engine 1990 5.0 Engine "stutter" miss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
J Electrical 1990 Mustang GT Convertible Driver Side Window Not Working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Electrical 1990 Mustang GT Convertible Drivers Side Window Not Working? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S Idle problem 1990 with gt40 crate engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
S Electrical What dash harness for a 1990 GT ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Should I change the fluid in my 1990 AOD? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
T Coolant in oil! 1990 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
S Engine 5.0 Running Rough (1990) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
9 Electrical 1990 GT - Weird Electrical Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Vaughnmx Engine 1990 fox car runs great unti it goes into closed loop runs vary rough popping backfire no power please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
N 1990 5.0 engine and valve cover paints 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S Engine 1990 Mustang GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Drivetrain 1990 LX 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
6 1990 Speedo Gear Sleeve 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
R Electrical 1990 airbag module Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
B 1990 On3 Turbo Build/Review 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
S 1990-Camshaft alignment 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Z 1993 5.0HO swap in a 1990 F-150 surging problem Other Auto Tech 7
S Engine 1990 GT Alternator confusion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Chieftain 1990 Mustang convertible power door window guide bar bushings. Bottom is replaceable, what about top Bakelite type? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom