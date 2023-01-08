1991 5.0 slow starting

SVE 130A alt.

Alt power wire to battery positive - 4 gauge.

Battery negative to engine block - 4 gauge.

Battery positive to starter solenoid - 4 gauge.

Body ground beside battery to a/c mounting bracket - 4 gauge. I don't know if this is the stock location or if it's even a good ground. This replaced a small frayed wire that was in place when I got the car.

Starter solenoid to starter - 4 gauge.

I am trying to pinpoint the reason for my fox body's slow starting condition. It cranks every time, but is a slow crank and sounds like one of those cars where you're crossing your fingers hoping it fires up. I've done the below wiring upgrades mainly to support the new alternator, but was hoping it would help with the slow start condition:I have not tested the battery but it is only 2 years old. Replaced by previous owner when he put it up for sale. Spark plugs are fresh and clean, and the car has a new-ish ignition coil and PDI billet distributor. I have not messed with the starter or starter solenoid.Car holds 14.3-14.4v at idle with all accessories on.Even though it starts reliably, I don't want it to sound old and tired. Any tips on what I can test or troubleshoot to track this down?