1991 Fox O2 Sensors

Hi Stang Group!
I was replacing both 02 sensors on my project car, 1991 Mustang 5.0 LX. The one on the driver side was easy to replace but the one on the right-side beneath the passenger is a pain in the butt! The third picture (highlighted in yellow/red circle) shows what's blocking me from removing the other O2 sensor. Is this normal? When I purchased this car the previous owners told me that it was not in an accident. But the more i start working on it, the more i see it leads me to believe that I was a sucker!
So is that normal for the [email protected] sensor and looks like the piece off the tranny is coming out.
