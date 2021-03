1991 Fox O2 Sensors

Hi Stang Group!I was replacing both 02 sensors on my project car, 1991 Mustang 5.0 LX. The one on the driver side was easy to replace but the one on the right-side beneath the passenger is a pain in the butt! The third picture (highlighted in yellow/red circle) shows what's blocking me from removing the other O2 sensor. Is this normal? When I purchased this car the previous owners told me that it was not in an accident. But the more i start working on it, the more i see it leads me to believe that I was a sucker!So is that normal for the [email protected] sensor and looks like the piece off the tranny is coming out.