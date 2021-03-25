1991 Fox O2 Sensors

B

Blueinfan

New Member
Mar 18, 2021
9
0
1
20
Temecula
Hi Stang Group!

I was replacing both 02 sensors on my project car, 1991 Mustang 5.0 LX. The one on the driver side was easy to replace but the one on the right-side beneath the passenger is a pain in the butt! The third picture (highlighted in yellow/red circle) shows what's blocking me from removing the other O2 sensor. Is this normal? When I purchased this car the previous owners told me that it was not in an accident. But the more i start working on it, the more i see it leads me to believe that I was a sucker!

So is that normal for the [email protected] sensor and looks like the piece off the tranny is coming out.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3320[1].JPG
    IMG_3320[1].JPG
    502 KB · Views: 9
  • IMG_3321[1].JPG
    IMG_3321[1].JPG
    504.5 KB · Views: 6
  • O2.JPG
    O2.JPG
    101.3 KB · Views: 8

  • Sponsors(?)


revhead347

revhead347

Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,688
1,399
214
41
Acworth, GA
Looks like the plate is bent a little bit. Not something I would be concerned with. Do you have an actual O2 socket, or are you attempting this with a wrench?

Kurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Exhaust O2 Sensor Problem 04 Mach 1
Replies
5
Views
325
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
AydenTv
  • Locked
Little Known Little Issues Thread
Replies
53
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
P
Engine Sligh miss and pop over 3k rpm
Replies
30
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Png1978
P
P
Progress Thread My First Project Car And My First Fox
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Krazykyle44
Engine Backfiring and Shaking Pony
Replies
7
Views
299
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom