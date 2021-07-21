Selling my 1992 Mustang GT, triple black, 5.0, 5 speed. Factory options include sunroof and equalizer. Owned since new and always garage kept. 35,600 original miles. The car has a Ford Racing Products (FRP) 65 mm throttle body, Pro-M 75 mm mass air sensor, FRP 1 5/8" ceramic coated headers and DynoMax Ultra Flo exhaust. Otherwise the car is 100% stock and original. I do have the original throttle body, mass air sensor and floor mats (never used). Car is located in Boynton Beach, Florida and has a clean CarFax. $22,000
