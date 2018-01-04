Price: $200Location: Culver City, CA 90034For sale is a complete set of black fabric seats for Ford Mustangs, model years 1994 1995 1996 1997 and 1998. They will fit on 1999-2004 Mustangs as well, but if you want the power seat rack you'll have to use the 1994-1998 rack. I understand the fronts will fit a fox, but the rears will need new mounting points.There are no rips or tears in the fabric on any of the seats. The passenger one has a stain that should come out with a steam cleaner. The foam in the rear seats is excellent! The passenger seat is beginning to lose a bit of foam but is still nice and soft. The driver's seat is losing foam on the bottom, as all 20+ year old seats will, but is still very comfortable. There is still good foam on the driver's seat; I couldn't feel the frame underneath when I was using the seat in my Mustang, but it is not new seat foam. The frames are not broken and the power lumbar switches still work and the lumbar works as well.I had these seats in my daily driver, a 1994 Cobra, and the driver's seat was very comfortable over a 35 mile work commute and trips all over LA and Orange counties. I'm sure they will be comfortable for you as well.I will not separate these seats unless I get buyers for all the seats, sorry.