For Sale 1994-1998 Ford Mustang GT Seats, Front and Rear, Black Fabric

Chythar

Chythar

15 Year Member
Aug 26, 2004
2,225
47
98
49
West Los Angeles, CA
Price: $200
Location: Culver City, CA 90034

For sale is a complete set of black fabric seats for Ford Mustangs, model years 1994 1995 1996 1997 and 1998. They will fit on 1999-2004 Mustangs as well, but if you want the power seat rack you'll have to use the 1994-1998 rack. I understand the fronts will fit a fox, but the rears will need new mounting points.

There are no rips or tears in the fabric on any of the seats. The passenger one has a stain that should come out with a steam cleaner. The foam in the rear seats is excellent! The passenger seat is beginning to lose a bit of foam but is still nice and soft. The driver's seat is losing foam on the bottom, as all 20+ year old seats will, but is still very comfortable. There is still good foam on the driver's seat; I couldn't feel the frame underneath when I was using the seat in my Mustang, but it is not new seat foam. The frames are not broken and the power lumbar switches still work and the lumbar works as well.

I had these seats in my daily driver, a 1994 Cobra, and the driver's seat was very comfortable over a 35 mile work commute and trips all over LA and Orange counties. I'm sure they will be comfortable for you as well.

I will not separate these seats unless I get buyers for all the seats, sorry.

 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B SOLD Lagrange, Ga - Ford Mustang Wheels (four) 1994-1998 (4th Gen) Stock Oem Used No Caps - $200 Obo Other Classifieds 0
tacomatrx450f SOLD 1994-1998 Ford Mustang Fiberglass Saleen Style Hood Interior Exterior Parts 0
97_SALEEN_5.0 1994 - 1998 Ford Mustang Parts for Sale Interior Exterior Parts 0
Mustang5L5 Install 1994--1998 Cobra Rear disk installation (M-2300-M instructions) Resource Discussion Forum 0
M 1994 - 1998 SN95 Mustang Paint/Color Guide - Production #'s too! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Steering Rack and Pinion differences between 1994 and 1998 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
GreenStangGT WTB/Trade 1994 - 1998 Cobra Front Bumper Cover Interior Exterior Parts 0
Chythar Expired Cervinis 1994-1998 Mustang Fiberglass Stalker Front Bumper, Painted Dark Forest Green (dfg) Interior Exterior Parts 0
a50ina50 SOLD 1994-1998 Brakes Parts Wheels Tires Brakes 0
U 1999-2004 7.5 Rear End In 1994-1998 V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
H SOLD 1994-1998 (1994-2004?) Saleen Speedster Tanneau Cover (rio Red) (dfw) Interior Exterior Parts 0
blackstallionride Expired 1994-1998 SN95 Cobra tan interior- Dash, airbags, center console, kick panel, door panel Interior Exterior Parts 3
Detector 1994 Cobra Or 1998 Gt Convertible? SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
sysinit How do you think a throwback bodykit would look on 1994-1998 mustangs SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
M 1994-1998 Roush Body Kit 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M 1994-1998 side exhausts 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
Venom351R 1994-1998 Magnaflow Catback with Magnapack Mufflers. Exhaust Parts 0
S 98 Mustang GT OEM Hood and Body Kit White 1994-1998 Interior Exterior Parts 4
9 1994-1998 Deck Lid No Wing Interior Exterior Parts 1
M Roush Saleen Bumper Mesh 1994-1998 Special Production 2
Fordfreak93 Will 1994 - 1998 seat belts bolt into a 1989? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
L Door skin removal, 1994-1998 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
race-stang 03-04 cobra mirrors on a 1994-1998 sn95 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
S 1994/1995 cobras vs 1996-1998 cobras SVT Tech Forum 4
D Roush 1994 - 1998 Guys I need your help Special Production 11
reeber 1994-1998 Mustang Halo One Piece Projector Lens SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 62
B 1994 mustang cooling fan wiring? PLEASE HELP!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
D 1994 Mustang Gt erratic idle 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Z Rebuilding my 1994 GT 'Vert 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
M 1994 Mustang COBRA - speedometer not working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Jason Roberts O2 Simulators put on a 1994 GT 5.0 do they hurt the car or are they useful even though the 94 GT only had 2 O2 sensors and they were before the cats 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
G 1994 GT Mustang The Welcome Wagon 1
G 1994 GT Mustang The Welcome Wagon 3
beyondEOD SN95 94-95 Microsquirt Pinouts Digital Self-tuning Forum 8
beyondEOD Fuel Pressure Sensor with Megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 15
beyondEOD 94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 62
T 1995 Explorer intake on 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
V 1994 radiator fan fuse question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
J 1994 fordvmustang 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
N Please Help I'm Having Trouble with my 1994 Mustang GT 5.0 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
G Engine 1994 doesnt want to accelerate past 3000 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T 1994 mustang gt misfire 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
T Engine 1994 mustang gt Rough idle, misfire under acceleration 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
D 1994 V6 rough idle after head rebuild 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
9 For Sale 1994 cobra coupe, 150k mi, 5spd, 5.0L, $5k obo, Ewing, NJ SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
N Electrical 94 Mustang Wiring to fuel pump and cooling fan 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
wolfheads Fuse keeps blowing 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
wolfheads 1994 Mustang gt convertible fuse box 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N SN95 Need wiring diagram for 3.8l 1994 Mustang GT Please! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
L 1994 gt 5.0 intermittent engine loss 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
Similar threads
Top Bottom