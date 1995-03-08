For those of you who do not know me. I have been a member under this same name for quite some time but have been gone for over 10 years. I used to post in the 2.3l forums until I totaled my Fox and well life found a way to get derailed for some time. SO, just a little tip from a guy who has had his up's and down's. Dont sweat the set backs in life too much. Stand up, dust yourself off, and get back to doing the right thing and living a good life. Because after my setback and divorce I did this.I replaced the Fox with a SN95 Vert V6 (Louise)Bought a Ram (2003 1500 SLT 4.7L 2wd) Bone Stock (Clyde)Bought a Honda (2005 Accord EX 2.4l) - A Work In Progress. The previous Owner decided to stop it with a F-150. I picked it up for $800, sold it to my son and we are working on it on and off for his daily driver.Recently picked up a 2008 Taurus Limited 3.5lBuilt one of these (Finished Oct-2018)I have had the vert since probably 2004 (pre-divorce) and it had these gawd awful Mery-go-round wheels on it at the time but other than that she was bone stock with a Tan top. Had to put a new rack and pinion on and new heads because they were warped when I got her.Her? Yes. As far ask I can prove, she has tried to kill me three times, she fights me at every turn and mod, and strives to piss me off. So Naturally I named her after my ex-wife #1 LOL.Mods:* Swapped out the shifter for a Tri-Ax* Swapped the Auto seat rack to a manual one* Swapped in a 98 Center Console* LED lights in the dash and behind the heater cluster* JBA Titanium Header "Shorty"* American Thunder Cat Back Dual with 440 Flowmasters 2 1/2"* Custom X-Pipe* 96-98 Tail Light Housing* 8.8 Rear End from a Cobra, 3.27:1 with LSD* 8.8 Ford Racing Girdle* SVE Rear Control Arms (Upper and Lower)* American Racing Aluminim Drive Shaft 28 spline and speedo gear (which is part #LRS-17271C-K if you are going from the stock 2.73:1 to 3.27:1)* KYB Quad Shock (YES, I know most people remove these but my wheels are not wide enough to make to have to remove them so I added them)