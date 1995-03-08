Progress Thread 1995 3.8l Vert

For those of you who do not know me. I have been a member under this same name for quite some time but have been gone for over 10 years. I used to post in the 2.3l forums until I totaled my Fox and well life found a way to get derailed for some time. SO, just a little tip from a guy who has had his up's and down's. Dont sweat the set backs in life too much. Stand up, dust yourself off, and get back to doing the right thing and living a good life. Because after my setback and divorce I did this.

I replaced the Fox with a SN95 Vert V6 (Louise)
Louise Winter prep 2016-17.jpg

Bought a Ram (2003 1500 SLT 4.7L 2wd) Bone Stock (Clyde)
1546221877300.jpeg


Bought a Honda (2005 Accord EX 2.4l) - A Work In Progress. The previous Owner decided to stop it with a F-150. I picked it up for $800, sold it to my son and we are working on it on and off for his daily driver.

Recently picked up a 2008 Taurus Limited 3.5l

Built one of these (Finished Oct-2018)
20180916_080527.jpg



I have had the vert since probably 2004 (pre-divorce) and it had these gawd awful Mery-go-round wheels on it at the time but other than that she was bone stock with a Tan top. Had to put a new rack and pinion on and new heads because they were warped when I got her.

Her? Yes. As far ask I can prove, she has tried to kill me three times, she fights me at every turn and mod, and strives to piss me off. So Naturally I named her after my ex-wife #1 LOL.

Mods:

* Swapped out the shifter for a Tri-Ax
* Swapped the Auto seat rack to a manual one
* Swapped in a 98 Center Console
* LED lights in the dash and behind the heater cluster
* JBA Titanium Header "Shorty"
* American Thunder Cat Back Dual with 440 Flowmasters 2 1/2"
* Custom X-Pipe
* 96-98 Tail Light Housing
* 8.8 Rear End from a Cobra, 3.27:1 with LSD
* 8.8 Ford Racing Girdle
* SVE Rear Control Arms (Upper and Lower)
* American Racing Aluminim Drive Shaft 28 spline and speedo gear (which is part #LRS-17271C-K if you are going from the stock 2.73:1 to 3.27:1)
* KYB Quad Shock (YES, I know most people remove these but my wheels are not wide enough to make to have to remove them so I added them)



02-17-2018 - Louise - New Bottom End.jpg




#6 04-22-2017 Louise with JBA Shorty Headers, Custom X-Pipe, and Super 44 Flowmaster American ...jpg
 
So where am I going with this?

I have been looking at super six lately and thinking of pulling rebuilding the engine using some of their stuff or a whole kit then doing the split port swap.

OR

Dropping in a 04 crate and starting all over with the split port swap.

As it sits, I can comfortably handle 400 to the rear end without issue.

I still have not decided on the exterior look yet but have been toying with the Cervinis Stalker2 kit and a Hard top from Smoothline
 
As we all know,no project in these things goes without at least one trip to the parts store. In my case, it was pull-a-part for my son. We were looking for a part for his car and I walked up on a 2002 that just arrived with a rear end collision...... Now I have that engine sitting in the garage with the complete engine wire harness. Tested it out with a 1/2 inch ratchet to make sure the crank would turn and it did. The oil came out clean and the coolant did also. YES, they are supposed to do this prior to the car hitting the lot but they didn't. I was ok with that in this case. The car was an automatic So I dumped all the junk I didn't need in a neat pile for the next person to look through.

After Football...... Its Playoffs afterall....

New Plan: Get this engine in and chase the demons prior to working the power adders and such. To get this one in wont really be much from what I have looked.

1: Have to remove the Fuel Injector wires from the 2002 harness and put them into the 1995 harness
2: Have to replace the Fuel Rail with the one I pulled from an F150
3: New Water Pump
4: New T stat
5: New Coil pack, Plugs, Wires
6: New Rear Main Seal
7: New CAI
8: New Applicable Hoses

While its out:

1: New Motor Mounts
2: New Trans Mount

Trans? (Why Not)

1: 2002 Flywheel
2: 2002 Stage 2 Clutch
3: Adjustable Cable
5: Clutch Fork
6: Pivot Stud

Post More as we flow forward
 
