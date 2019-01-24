1998 Ford Mustang Gt, Oil(mixed with coolant) flowing out of the coolant resivior.

Jan 24, 2019
1998 Ford Mustang GT (startup after 9 years) The engine started right up, and as I watched the engine after it had started, Light brown oil (obviously mixed with coolant) started to flow very quickly out of my resivoir. Also, I found that the oil and coolant mix was found everywhere in the cooling system including the thermostat, but it was not in the oil pan when i drained it. after doing research, most people said it was the head gasket. I found that difficult to believe because of how fast the oil was spewing out of my coolant resivoir. further research told me it could be the oil cooler gasket... I took the oil cooler out (water and oil mixed were inside the oil cooler) but the adapter gasket was in perfect condition. No faults or anything. I decided to test my oil cooler by sealing one side off to a block of wood, and putting the water in where the coolant would usually go. I did this and water began to flow out of the oil cooler where the oil filter would be if it was connected. Is that suppose to happen? Is it possible for there to be a fault or internat crack inside the oil cooler allowing them to mix? are there aftermarket solutions or do i pay $400 for a brand new oil cooler?
 

Jan 24, 2019
I just had this problem with a different vehicle your oil cooler went get a new one its pumping the oil into the coolant system thats why its not in the motor
 
Dec 3, 2019
I'm having same problem with a 1998 3.8 manual transmission. The $400 oil cooler mentioned, is it motor oil cooler? Where is that located?

Thanks.
 
Jul 2, 2019
I'm not sure a 98 3.8 has an oil cooler (I had a 91 3.8 that did not). Head gaskets are a common point of failure with the 3.8 though; I'd be testing for that (leakdown for instance).
 
Dec 3, 2019
I checked yesterday and there is no oil cooler. I did compression test and all 6 came in between 150-160. I also did a pressure test on cooling system and it does not lose pressure. I read on another search that it could be the timing chain cover?
 
Jul 2, 2019
Timing cover could make sense; the water pump passages go through it, like a small block. Intake manifold could also make sense (coolant flows through it, and a leak could drop coolant in the valley to drain down into the oil pan). I would think if either of these were leaking, you would lose pressure on a pressure test though.
 
