2000 Explorer 5.0 block vs. other 5.0 blocks

Indeed. The stock Mustang springs are barely adequate enough for the stock cam profile....and the Explorer valve springs are weaker still. I’ve floated the stockers as a stupid teenager on a 302 in more than one occasion in the past.

Add an aftermarket bump stick to the mix like one of the ones mentioned above that's got some additional lift/duration and accompanying RPM range over the stocker and you could end up seeing a lot of it. Not only will you not realize the full benefits said aftermarket camshaft has to offer, but miss a gear and bounce it off the rev limiter enough times and depending on the cam profile, you might even be one of the unlucky ones to make piston to valve contact.