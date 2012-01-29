2000 Explorer 5.0 block vs. other 5.0 blocks

  • Sponsors(?)


Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,445
1,362
234
Ontario, Canada
txstang84 said:
Pretty sure you're corret...hypereucraptics...good for mild performance and tight bore clearance; that's about it.
Click to expand...
Which is it? Traditional cast pistons are not the same as Hypereutectic. I'm leaning towards them being Hypereutectic as that's the direction most engines wen't by the early-90's, but I'm not 100% certain. They may also be dished as well....which would lower compression in comparison to the flat tops found in the Mustang.
 
txstang84

txstang84

10 Year Member
May 21, 2005
1,606
30
59
Abilene, tx
To the best of my knowledge, the pistons in that block should be the same as the last gen Mustang 5.0s...they had the same CR, but better heads.

And you're correct about hypers being different than traditional cast pistons, but only by alloy and size...hyper pistons are still a cast piston any way you slice it, and they still will suffer the same fate if pushed too hard.
 
2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
6,655
888
194
NJ
The pistons are hypers, and in a stock block it has absolutely no effect on how much power you can push through them.
For some reason they get a bad rap, but when is the last time you heard someone say they broke a piston in a stock 302?
If anything they last longer and burn less oil.
 
txstang84

txstang84

10 Year Member
May 21, 2005
1,606
30
59
Abilene, tx
2000xp8 said:
The pistons are hypers, and in a stock block it has absolutely no effect on how much power you can push through them.
For some reason they get a bad rap, but when is the last time you heard someone say they broke a piston in a stock 302?
If anything they last longer and burn less oil.
Click to expand...
Hypers get a bad rap because they're still castings and don't play that well with boost or spray. They will take more abuse than regular cast, yes, but still ain't great. And while it's irrelevant for use in a stock block, and they do consume less oil due to closer tolerance, I have seen them crack and burned before...broken no-but cracked or burned yes...

It all depends on your purposes...if you never plan to use a power adder, then sure-they're fine to use...they're lighter anyway. That being said, I think we might've wandered a bit from the OP's purpose in asking the question...
 
BlownFiveLiter

BlownFiveLiter

have car, will race....wait, it doesn't run
Nov 29, 1999
3,134
18
88
Chicagoland
ford_thoroughbred said:
found a 5.0 block out of a 00 or 01 explorer and was wondering was there any advantages and disadvantages in this block compared to other 302 blocks or are they basically the same
Click to expand...
It has hypereutectic pistons like the 93-95 Mustangs and the remainder of the rotating assembly is identical. Swap in a new cam and oil pump pickup tube from a Mustang and you'd never know the difference between the two.
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,445
1,362
234
Ontario, Canada
StangGT1995 said:
It has hypereutectic pistons like the 93-95 Mustangs and the remainder of the rotating assembly is identical. Swap in a new cam and oil pump pickup tube from a Mustang and you'd never know the difference between the two.
Click to expand...
....until he started experiencing valve float after 4,500RPM because he forgot to upgrade the valve springs along with the camshaft. :D
 
  • Like
Reactions: OonDeanisS
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,445
1,362
234
Ontario, Canada
txstang84 said:
Something you've experienced before I take it...?
Click to expand...
Indeed. The stock Mustang springs are barely adequate enough for the stock cam profile....and the Explorer valve springs are weaker still. I’ve floated the stockers as a stupid teenager on a 302 in more than one occasion in the past.

Add an aftermarket bump stick to the mix like one of the ones mentioned above that's got some additional lift/duration and accompanying RPM range over the stocker and you could end up seeing a lot of it. Not only will you not realize the full benefits said aftermarket camshaft has to offer, but miss a gear and bounce it off the rev limiter enough times and depending on the cam profile, you might even be one of the unlucky ones to make piston to valve contact.

There are area’s one could skimp if money were tight. I wouldn’t suggest valve springs as being one of them.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Need help with 2000 explorer 5.0 swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Cook89Notch SOLD 2000 Explorer EB 302/AWD SOUTHERN, NO RUST in Michigan! Other Classifieds 0
suprdave 2000 gt40 explorer intake 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
f8tlfiveo 2000 explorer intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
warriorpluto just won a 2000 explorer gt40p engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
Similar threads
Need help with 2000 explorer 5.0 swap
SOLD 2000 Explorer EB 302/AWD SOUTHERN, NO RUST in Michigan!
2000 gt40 explorer intake
2000 explorer intake
just won a 2000 explorer gt40p engine
Top Bottom