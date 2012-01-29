2000 Explorer 5.0 block vs. other 5.0 blocks

ford_thoroughbred
New Member
-
- Jan 27, 2012
-
- 9
-
- 0
-
- 1
found a 5.0 block out of a 00 or 01 explorer and was wondering was there any advantages and disadvantages in this block compared to other 302 blocks or are they basically the same
i believe they are a cast piston in the explodersThe pistons are not likely to be the same either?
Pretty sure you're corret...hypereucraptics...good for mild performance and tight bore clearance; that's about it.I think they are similar to the 93-95 pistons...if not the same
Which is it? Traditional cast pistons are not the same as Hypereutectic. I'm leaning towards them being Hypereutectic as that's the direction most engines wen't by the early-90's, but I'm not 100% certain. They may also be dished as well....which would lower compression in comparison to the flat tops found in the Mustang.Pretty sure you're corret...hypereucraptics...good for mild performance and tight bore clearance; that's about it.
Hypers get a bad rap because they're still castings and don't play that well with boost or spray. They will take more abuse than regular cast, yes, but still ain't great. And while it's irrelevant for use in a stock block, and they do consume less oil due to closer tolerance, I have seen them crack and burned before...broken no-but cracked or burned yes...The pistons are hypers, and in a stock block it has absolutely no effect on how much power you can push through them.
For some reason they get a bad rap, but when is the last time you heard someone say they broke a piston in a stock 302?
If anything they last longer and burn less oil.
It has hypereutectic pistons like the 93-95 Mustangs and the remainder of the rotating assembly is identical. Swap in a new cam and oil pump pickup tube from a Mustang and you'd never know the difference between the two.found a 5.0 block out of a 00 or 01 explorer and was wondering was there any advantages and disadvantages in this block compared to other 302 blocks or are they basically the same
....until he started experiencing valve float after 4,500RPM because he forgot to upgrade the valve springs along with the camshaft.It has hypereutectic pistons like the 93-95 Mustangs and the remainder of the rotating assembly is identical. Swap in a new cam and oil pump pickup tube from a Mustang and you'd never know the difference between the two.
Something you've experienced before I take it...?....until he started experiencing valve float after 4,500RPM because he forgot to upgrade the valve springs along with the camshaft.
Indeed. The stock Mustang springs are barely adequate enough for the stock cam profile....and the Explorer valve springs are weaker still. I’ve floated the stockers as a stupid teenager on a 302 in more than one occasion in the past.Something you've experienced before I take it...?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|R
|Need help with 2000 explorer 5.0 swap
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|SOLD 2000 Explorer EB 302/AWD SOUTHERN, NO RUST in Michigan!
|Other Classifieds
|0
|2000 gt40 explorer intake
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|2
|2000 explorer intake
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|just won a 2000 explorer gt40p engine
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|45