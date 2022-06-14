I recently got a roller 302 block out of a 1997 explorer, and I am converting it to a carbureted set up. I had a spare distributor lying around from a carb 351w that I thought I could use to do this, but I realized when I tried to install it that the shaft is too large to fit inside the 302, even though all the other dimensions appear to be nearly identical. Decided to do some more research before I start buying stuff.

So my question is, do all 302s share the same distributor shaft size? I want to be sure that if I order a vacuum advanced distributor for an older 302 that it will fit in the modern block.