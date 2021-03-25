2000 GT misfire cylinder 3

T

TEC2000GT

New Member
Mar 23, 2021
2
0
1
37
Charleston, SC
Hey guys, been reading for years but this is my first time posting a question. My 2000 Mustang GT is giving me a code for miss fire on cylinder #3. Engine is a 2003 4.6 2V. No mods. The original coil pack for cylinder 3 was bad. Moved it to cylinder 1 and it coded for cylinder 1. Replaced all 8 coil packs. New spark plugs and boots. All motorcraft. The code for running lean on bank one went away. The cylinder 3 misfire code came back New lash adjusters. Cylinder 3 had a collapsed one. Car is getting bad fuel mileage and it smells like I have a bad cat. Could be fuel getting into the cat. Idles just below 1000 rpms but occasionally it drops to 500 rpms and tries to die. When driving; the car will be running great and out of nowhere, it cuts back. I lose power and then it shoots forward quickly. It does this during acceleration or just cruising at a constant speed. Also, oil pressure is good when running but gauge drops to 0 when idling. I'm using Casterol Synthetic blend. Will have to check the weight but I believe its 5W20.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


OneSick99GT

OneSick99GT

Active Member
Nov 20, 2018
362
47
38
34
Dayton, Ohio
www.youtube.com
I would have your injectors cleaned. Injectorrx did mine and it was worth the money. I would have the battery and altenator tested and clean the positive and negative terminals. Oil pressure will increase as the rpms increase so no worries there. I would also replace your fuel filter.
 
T

TEC2000GT

New Member
Mar 23, 2021
2
0
1
37
Charleston, SC
Thank you OneSick99GT. I was thinking fuel injectors but wasn't sure if that would throw the misfire fault. I was thinking of new injectors. I believe the factory injectors are 19psi. Would 24 psi be to much? I am planning on going to flat head pistons, mild cams, and getting the heads worked. So I believe I will need bigger injectors. Is it to early to go with bigger ones? Or do I need to wait?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Engine Misfire 4.6L Exhaust Leak?
Replies
4
Views
419
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
rdtavape
97 gt hope it’s not what I think
Replies
2
Views
205
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
GT4Lyfe
G
S
4.6 mustang GT 2000 P0340 code
Replies
2
Views
215
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
sharpright
S
K
Engine Misfire in multiple cylinders
Replies
2
Views
363
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
KrayZeeNesa
K
V
I have an odd misfire
Replies
6
Views
220
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Vyper202
V
Top Bottom