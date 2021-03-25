2000 GT misfire cylinder 3

Hey guys, been reading for years but this is my first time posting a question. My 2000 Mustang GT is giving me a code for miss fire on cylinder #3. Engine is a 2003 4.6 2V. No mods. The original coil pack for cylinder 3 was bad. Moved it to cylinder 1 and it coded for cylinder 1. Replaced all 8 coil packs. New spark plugs and boots. All motorcraft. The code for running lean on bank one went away. The cylinder 3 misfire code came back New lash adjusters. Cylinder 3 had a collapsed one. Car is getting bad fuel mileage and it smells like I have a bad cat. Could be fuel getting into the cat. Idles just below 1000 rpms but occasionally it drops to 500 rpms and tries to die. When driving; the car will be running great and out of nowhere, it cuts back. I lose power and then it shoots forward quickly. It does this during acceleration or just cruising at a constant speed. Also, oil pressure is good when running but gauge drops to 0 when idling. I'm using Casterol Synthetic blend. Will have to check the weight but I believe its 5W20.