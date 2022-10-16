2001 GT Won't Start - Solve This Problem!

Ok guys, here's one that will blow your mind. I have a 2001 GT that won't start. Here's everything that I've done to resolve the problem. After changing the oil I went to start it and the PATS light was blinking like crazy... These aren't in any order, just a list of what I've done.



1). I had two new keys made.

2). Reprogrammed the ECU to disable the PATS system.

3). Checked all of the fuses both inside and under the hood.

4). Checked all relays.

5). Replaced the crankshaft position sensor.

6). Replaced the camshaft position sensor.

7). Checked the fuel cut off switch in the trunk.

8). Replaced the ignition switch.

9). The OBDII shows no faults.

10). Replaced the gas tank and fuel pump.

11). Have 63 psi fuel line pressure while trying to crank it.

12}. Replaced the CCRM module.

13). Replaced the MAF sensor.



At this point I'm open to suggestions. I'm on the verge of installing a Holley engine management system.



Thanks!