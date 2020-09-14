2002 V6 Thermostat Housing Bolts

Just read that post about someone needing a new tensioner bolt but couldn't find a replacement and that reminded me, next time I replace the thermostat I'd like to use new thermostat housing bolts. Have not been able to track down a replacement unless I go to the local junkyard. Ebay does have "general Ford" grade 10.9 bolts for thermo. housing. I don't know anything about "grades" and the length is not listed. I'll happily reuse the old bolts but my pony deserves better, where do I find a new replacement?