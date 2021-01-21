2003 Mustang GT ABS Light and Trac Control Off Lights are On.

H

Henry1210

New Member
Jan 19, 2021
3
0
1
37
Connecticut
Hi All,
My 2003 Mustang GT Convertible ABS and Trac Control light are both on. I have a zurich scanner that tests ABS, however the scanner can't connect.

Is this typically an indication of a bad ABS module unit? Where should I start to troubleshoot this?

Thanks
 

