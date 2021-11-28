Looking to sale my 2004 Mach 1. Purchased it back in September of this year and was not informed that the cars head gasket needed replacing. Assuming blue Devil was put in the car because it was driving perfectly fine until a week later. I spent $13,500 on it. Took it to shop to figure out what all was wrong because I thought the rings might have needed replacing but they said it’s just the gaskets and that it would only cost about $1,000-$1,200 to replace it. Asking $12,000 for it but offers are welcome. Has 96,000 miles on it. Located in laurel hill NC 28351