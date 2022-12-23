2006 convertible blend door actuator

I’m going to attempt to replace the blend door actuator in my 2006 mustang. New to car repair diy, not stupid, just no actual experience. Hubby always took care of it and he died 18mos ago. Haynes doesn’t even mention this part! So all I have is YouTube videos. Anyone done this before who could walk me through it? For starters, is there one or two? One on passenger side and one on drivers side? Need to figure out what parts to order. Thanks!