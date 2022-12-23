2006 convertible blend door actuator

C

Chilla2569

New Member
Dec 23, 2022
1
0
0
I’m going to attempt to replace the blend door actuator in my 2006 mustang. New to car repair diy, not stupid, just no actual experience. Hubby always took care of it and he died 18mos ago. Haynes doesn’t even mention this part! So all I have is YouTube videos. Anyone done this before who could walk me through it? For starters, is there one or two? One on passenger side and one on drivers side? Need to figure out what parts to order. Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alldegree
Electrical 86 door switch wiring?
Replies
1
Views
533
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Alldegree
Alldegree
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
630
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Floor pan repair/build thread
Replies
85
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
billison
Electrical Power door lock troubleshooting Foxbody
Replies
29
Views
12K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
89 fox 351
8
gearhead77
89 (and prior) convertible sidewall speakers.
Replies
0
Views
3K
Mustang Sound & Shine All
gearhead77
gearhead77
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu