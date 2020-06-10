2006 Support Braces

Sorry, I'm not a car guy but I do love my 2006 Mustang. Unfortunately it looks like what I have been told are the support braces are almost completely rusted out and the car tends to kind of lurch when stopping, particularly when going through a drive thru. Seems next to impossible to find these braces and if I see them on line they are over $650 each. Thoughts on where I may be able to find these at a more reasonable cost? Do I risk further damage by driving the car as is? I appreciate any info you can provide. Thanks, Craig
 

