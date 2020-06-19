2008 Mustang Convertible GT- Cluster Assembly upgrade

A year ago I bought myself the below vehicle for my 80th birthday. It had 62,000 miles and in great condition. I had a new CD, Radio and navigation system and backup camera installed. There are two things needing attention. 1) I would like to upgrade from a four gauge to a six gauge cluster assembly. Went to local Ford dealer not much help and about one third higher than any other option I have looked at. The dummy panel next to the cig. lighter does have a harness pugged into it. I have found several six gauge for sale but one warned if you plug this in and don't have it programmed it could damage your car and cost $2500.00 to repair the car. I was told by someone else that only pertains to 2010 and newer. At my age I don't want to go crazy putting money into the car but would like to have the "My Color" feature. It is difficult seeing the speedometer in daylight. Ford would want $1,000. The second issue is neither the dash lighter or power outlet in the console work and would like to plug in phone.. I have had all the fuses checked under the hood and on the passenger side. Any help or suggestions are welcome. I tried to do the thumbnail but showed both the large picture and thumbnail.