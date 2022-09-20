96 Mustang GT Gauge Cluster Replacement with Unknown Aftermarket Speedhut Cluster (Information Needed)

Hello

I have a 96 GT Vert and the stock cluster works perfectly fine. However, the car came with this aftermarket cluster, and I know basically nothing about it. The previous owner said it was a cobra cluster but I can tell it isn't. I have no idea what year it is from, and can find no information on it online. It also has 3 wires coming out of it, which are not on the OEM one. I know it must be a pre-98 because it still has the mechanical odometer. I am pretty sure since my car is a 96, it doesn't have the chip that will trigger PATS, but would love confirmation on that. Also, I have no idea what the 3 wires coming out of it would go to. One wire bundle comes out of each of the 3 sections that you can pop out of the cluster.



I think it looks sick and would love to put it in (I already replaced the odo gear and put in LEDS since I had extras anyways), but I have no clue if it is compatible or not.



Any information about this cluster or advice on installing it would be welcome. Thanks