Power Windows

96 vert gt power everything. My problem is the same one which has been asked at all pony forums I am a participant in.

I have seen no analogous problem, so I recorded it malfunctioning, then starting to work, then stop – start – ablahblah.

I have replaced the switch, and it still malfunctions. This problem has plagued me since owning this car. I have heard the wiring gets old and contributes all the time, and I have a spare door, but has anyone replaced the wiring, or opened a panel or two and found out what is wrong.

If you look, a few seconds in you can see a blue piece of electrician tape – that is the only wire I just finished f’n with. It was already broken. If I stick my most ulnar and usually smallest finger of the human hand in the open (broken) rubber grommet thingy, I feel some sharp ends of other wires – I know it’s not supposed to be like that, but I need an idea or two. I have thought of pulling the card and take the harness from the other door, but I can’t find anything on the procedures.

I hope I explained it well. Thanks as always…

I have spent a half hour trying to get this to a shareable format... f'it!

Here's the youtube:
View: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_tOMzRpmr7c


View: https://youtube.com/shorts/_tOMzRpmr7c
 
