Price: $27,900Location: Battle Creek, MIThis is the one you've been looking for. One owner. Bought brand new. Low Miles. Stock. Clean/Clear Title. No Accidents. 39KI have two young kids and simply don't have time to drive it anymore. Bought it brand new in 2012 and it's been well taken care of. Garage stored for the winter and always in the garage during the summer. It's pretty much like new aside from very minor cosmetic everyday stuff.The ONLY changes I've made to this car since owning it was putting GT500 mufflers on (I still have originals) and adding a GT500 Spoiler (cosmetic). That's it. Everything else is 100% bone stock.Please only contact me if you're serious. You don't see too many around like this, if any--especially without modifications.Call/text Matt: 586-883-2130V8 5.06 Speed ManualBrembo Brake PackageComfort Package3.55 Ratio Limited Slip Axle (stock)19" Alum RimsCustom OEM Ford Fitted & Vented CoverAll Original Manuals/paperworkAll maintenance done by Ford.Original owner with free and clear title in hand.