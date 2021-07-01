For Sale 2012 Mustang GT Premium 39k miles Coupe

D

Daman6052

New Member
Jul 1, 2021
1
0
0
37
Battle Creek, MI
Price: $27,900
Location: Battle Creek, MI

This is the one you've been looking for. One owner. Bought brand new. Low Miles. Stock. Clean/Clear Title. No Accidents. 39K

I have two young kids and simply don't have time to drive it anymore. Bought it brand new in 2012 and it's been well taken care of. Garage stored for the winter and always in the garage during the summer. It's pretty much like new aside from very minor cosmetic everyday stuff.

The ONLY changes I've made to this car since owning it was putting GT500 mufflers on (I still have originals) and adding a GT500 Spoiler (cosmetic). That's it. Everything else is 100% bone stock.

Please only contact me if you're serious. You don't see too many around like this, if any--especially without modifications.

Call/text Matt: 586-883-2130

V8 5.0
6 Speed Manual
Brembo Brake Package
Comfort Package
3.55 Ratio Limited Slip Axle (stock)
19" Alum Rims
Custom OEM Ford Fitted & Vented Cover
All Original Manuals/paperwork
All maintenance done by Ford.
Original owner with free and clear title in hand.
20210630_172038.jpg
20210630_171846.jpg
20210630_171857.jpg
20210630_171909.jpg
20210630_171923.jpg
20210630_172009.jpg
20210630_172020.jpg
20210630_172034.jpg
20210630_172049.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20210630_172349.jpg
    20210630_172349.jpg
    576.7 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1990gsp
SOLD FOR SALE / 2012 (Kona Blue) Mustang GT Premium / Atlanta GA
Replies
3
Views
1K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
1990gsp
1990gsp
C
For Sale FS: 2012 Mustang GT - 73k - White/Grey - NOLA - $15,500
Replies
1
Views
905
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
cr2596
C
Steel1
SOLD 1993 Mustang GT reef blue 2 tone , 393w , 70k original miles.
Replies
2
Views
684
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Steel1
Steel1
R
For Sale 2004 Cobra SVT Coupe For Sale
Replies
4
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
2020 Mustang GT Alarm Problems
Replies
1
Views
216
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Qwk88LX
Qwk88LX
Top Bottom