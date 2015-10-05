2013-2014 Mustang Rgbw Multicolor Led Board Replacements! Factory Drl Upgrade!

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

blue1_600x115.gif

2013-2014 Ford Mustang DRL LED Boards

RGBW-LED-Board-Collage.jpg


2013-2014 Ford Mustang DRL LED Boards



Upgrade your Mustang's factory DRLs with these drop-in RGBW multicolor replacement LEDs! These modules are a direct replacement for the factory-installed LED panels in the 2013-2014 Ford Mustang. Your order includes a full set of panels, as well as drivers to safely and reliably power them.


From the factory, the DRLs in the headlight are illuminated by small 1210-size white LEDs. Our multicolor board is designed with high-power RGBW LEDs, as a drop-in replacement. You don't have to align and fasten LEDs- this is an OEM-grade solution. Just remove the old panel, and ours fits directly in place, with patent-pending fit and finish.


Made in USA, the replacement panels utilize RGBW LED chips. Each one illuminates with red, blue, green, and 6500K white. The multicolor function allows for full multicolor control using any standard common-anode RGB or RGBW controller (not included).


Remember, this product is not just RGB- it is RGBW! That means there is an LED chip that is specifically white in color, right next to the standard red, green, and blue chips. By using an RGBW controller rather than the standard RGB, you can activate and control the white chip independently of the colors. This provides a much more uniform, pure, and bright white color than the traditional method of combining all RGB signals.


To drive the LEDs safely, a new constant-current driver is included for each set, for high reliability. You will also need a standard RGB or RGBW controller. Controllers can usually be powered by any standard 12V source. We recommend connecting to the parking light signal, so this module lights up when the parking lights or headlights are on, or to the factory power input signal.


There is a standard RGBW input plug (5-pin) to connect to your RGBW controller. This connector is plug-and-play with Diode Dynamics controllers. We strongly recommend the use of Diode Dynamics controllers with this product, for ease-of-use. However, you can connect any standard RGB or RGBW controller by cutting the pins off the connector end, and connecting them to your controller, in the required color configuration, as dictated by the controller you use. This does not void the warranty.


Professional installation is strongly recommended, as the factory headlights must be opened in order to replace the LED panels.


All Diode Dynamics products are backed by a 3-year replacement warranty.




2013-2014 Ford Mustang DRL LED Boards



If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to post, PM, email [email protected] or call us: (314) 205-3033

*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)

Thanks for looking!
Nick C.
Diode Dynamics

13_mustang_rgbw_led_board_F_blue.jpg
 

x7neil

x7neil said:
img_9233.jpg
Hi I'm interested in these, my driver side DRL LEDs went out (headlight was cracked, so water got in). What is the ship time on these for Sacramento CA, and what would you say is typically a fair installation charge to get these in?
 
Diode Dynamics

x7neil said:
Hi I'm interested in these, my driver side DRL LEDs went out (headlight was cracked, so water got in). What is the ship time on these for Sacramento CA, and what would you say is typically a fair installation charge to get these in?
If you are still using a cracked housing, I would suggest replacing it first (if you haven't already).

We have authorized dealers all over California, here's a link to our dealer locator tool: http://www.diodedynamics.com/store/index.php/find-dealers/

Feel free to give us a call for more information: (314) 205-3033

Thank you!
Nick C.
 
