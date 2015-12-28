2015+ Ford Mustang 4th Brake Light! Bright Reverse Light! See Install Video

Ford Mustang 4th Brake Light


View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAGscW7LiOg



If you're looking for a way to make your S550 Mustang stand out, here's a perfect solution! The Diode Dynamics 4th Brake Light Kit converts your factory reverse light to shine both bright white, and red. Not only do you get an upgraded backup light, you can also add a red running and brake light, for a unique, modern look on the road.

Red Running Light: The red light comes on at 50% brightness anytime you have your parking lights or headlights on, to serve as a rear fog lamp. This provides a distinct appearance at night, complementing the factory LED tail lights.

4th Brake Light: When you hit the brakes, the red light powers at full brightness, to serve as a supplementary brake light, for greater visibility and a unique look.

White Reverse Light: Anytime you're in reverse, the red shuts off completely, so your backup light can illuminate in a crisp, white color. There is no change to the factory reverse function, you just get an improved output from the white LED!

With the included wire harness and replacement LED bulb, the kit is completely plug-and-play, and installation should take 15-20 minutes.

This kit has been designed with quality components, custom-tooled OEM-grade connectors, and embedded circuit protection, for high reliability over time. It is manufactured in St. Louis, Missouri by Diode Dynamics Manufacturing.

4th_brake_tail.jpg

4th_brake_brake.jpg

4th_brake_backup.jpg

All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.

Questions? Feel free to ask here, PM, email [email protected] or call us: (314) 205-3033

*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)

Thank you!
Nick C.
Diode Dynamics

 

