2015+ S550 Ford Mustang Led Sidemarkers! Smoked / Clear / Red! Usa Made!





2015+ Ford Mustang S550 LED Sidemarkers



Diode Dynamics is pleased to announce the replacement LED Sidemarker set, for all trims of 2015+ Ford Mustang S550. With these sidemarkers, you'll gain a modern LED appearance, with an incredibly simple 5-minute installation. Upgrade your S550 Mustang today!



- Red, clear, and smoked lens options

- Plug and play, simple tools required

- Optical reflector pattern and LED focal strip

- Powerful SMD LEDs with constant-current driver

- Non-polar input, for hassle-free installation

- High reliability with embedded transient voltage suppression

- Ultrasonically welded for OEM longevity

- DOT/SAE compliant output and assembly (red lens)

Diode Dynamics: LED Sidemarkers for 2015-2018+ Ford Mustang S550 (pair)





















All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.



All Trim Levels / 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018+ Model Years