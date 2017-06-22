2015+ S550 Ford Mustang Led Sidemarkers! Smoked / Clear / Red! Usa Made!

2015+ Ford Mustang S550 LED Sidemarkers

View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNkoXVNa7v4



Diode Dynamics is pleased to announce the replacement LED Sidemarker set, for all trims of 2015+ Ford Mustang S550. With these sidemarkers, you'll gain a modern LED appearance, with an incredibly simple 5-minute installation. Upgrade your S550 Mustang today!

Key features include:
- Red, clear, and smoked lens options
- Plug and play, simple tools required
- Optical reflector pattern and LED focal strip
- Powerful SMD LEDs with constant-current driver
- Non-polar input, for hassle-free installation
- High reliability with embedded transient voltage suppression
- Ultrasonically welded for OEM longevity
- DOT/SAE compliant output and assembly (red lens)
- 100% Made in USA (St. Louis, Missouri) by Diode Manufacturing​

Fitment: All Trim Levels / 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018+ Model Years


Diode Dynamics: LED Sidemarkers for 2015-2018+ Ford Mustang S550 (pair)


Rear-Sidemarker-LED-Collage-Color-Comparison.jpg


15_ford_mustang_sidemarker_clear_off.jpg


15_ford_mustang_sidemarker_red_off.jpg


15_ford_mustang_sidemarker_smoked_off.jpg


All products by Diode Dynamics are backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a three-year limited warranty.

Diode Dynamics: LED Sidemarkers for 2015-2018+ Ford Mustang S550 (pair)

Questions? Feel free to ask here, PM, email [email protected] or call us: (314) 205-3033

*PM us for the free-shipping code* (U.S. forum members only)

Thank you!
Nick C.
Diode Dynamics

 

