2016 Stereo Upgrade

Ok So the girlfriend has a ecoboost with the 4" base stereo and lately it has decided to not come on. Just has a black screen with the date and shows the phone is still connected but nothing works. Does anyone know if I can put the better sync system into it from another car? I want to just upgrade it if it will not work. We were able to make it work again previously by pulling fuse 32 and 33 and unhooking the battery but that is not working now and dont want to spend a fortune at Ford to get it fixed. Anyone done this?