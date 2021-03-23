Brake Caliper Interchange S550 and S197

J

jws66m

New Member
Oct 5, 2018
5
0
1
44
Utah
The 2 piston standard caliper that is on most all 2005-2014 base models. Yes the caliper is the same, but the rotors and brackets are different. Does anyone know if the 2016 ecoboost 2 piston is the same one.

I'm fabricating stock 2 pistons on my 1965 until i decide to spend some big bucks and can get all the parts cheap but they are coming from different years. I'll have the correct size rotor 12.4 or 13.2 and the bracket that works. And I can get 2 pistons off a 2016 ecoboost and don't know if they will mate up the to brackets from 2005-2014.

Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


KRUISR

KRUISR

Well-Known Member
Apr 16, 2015
547
192
63
50
I would say make sure you get the caliper and mount bracket...

141.61175_TopFront__ra_p.jpg
Like this.

Then make your own adapter to fit the spindle mounts you are using.

That's what I did to use Lincoln LS calipers and rotors on as '01 Mustang spindle.

IMG_1008.JPG IMG_1010.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
The definitive SN95 GT to Cobra brake upgrade. Part numbers and pictures.
Replies
3
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dr.zed
D
revhead347
Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build
Replies
2
Views
838
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
Mustang5L5
Brakes Gm (corvette) Pbr Calipers On Sn95 Spindles/cobra 13" Rotors
Replies
2
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
K
Project Ideas (2006 S197)
Replies
0
Views
525
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Kitsune187
K
MoDriver
SOLD Used 94-04 Mustang Cobra Rear Brake Calipers w/ Carrier Mounts
Replies
5
Views
4K
Wheels Tires Brakes
MoDriver
MoDriver
Top Bottom