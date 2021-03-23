Brake Caliper Interchange S550 and S197

The 2 piston standard caliper that is on most all 2005-2014 base models. Yes the caliper is the same, but the rotors and brackets are different. Does anyone know if the 2016 ecoboost 2 piston is the same one.



I'm fabricating stock 2 pistons on my 1965 until i decide to spend some big bucks and can get all the parts cheap but they are coming from different years. I'll have the correct size rotor 12.4 or 13.2 and the bracket that works. And I can get 2 pistons off a 2016 ecoboost and don't know if they will mate up the to brackets from 2005-2014.



Thanks in advance.