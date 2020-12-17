1993 LX 5.0 'Vert - after too much reading i'm taking a stab at it, any guidance/direction would be appreciated.



Front setup -

94/95 spindles

93 Cobra Booster or 94/95 Booster - there was a reference to a Rock Auto part # that was referenced in a different thread as an option.

93 cobra MC

3 to 2 block for line adaptation

ford racing proportioning valve

North race cars big brake 13" kit





Rear Setup -

Complete rear setup (Cobra -i want to retain Fox offset) - north race cars - 11.65 rotor

Rear hard lines and stainless steel (benefit to getting these or?)



I am unsure of the piston setup on this to figure out the surface area for front and rear, anyone have insight? Haven't called them yet but wanted to verify if possible.

Running 17x10 and 17x9 4 lug chrome SVE Pony's right now w/245s all the way around, will sell those for 5 lug

Not thrilled about buying the same wheel in a 5 lug, but i like the look.



seems like even piecing this together i can get a BB setup for about 800-1000 or so cheaper than the SVE kit from LMR.



If push comes to shove i can do it, but figured why not save a chunk of $ while i'm at it?



Thanks for the advice in advance -