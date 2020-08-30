289 over heating

I have two mustangs a 65 and 67 both with 289s and both over heat, now I do live in South Central Texas

both rebuilt with aluminum radiators 1 with 2 row 1" tubes the other has 4 rows, both have 6 blade flex fans about a 1/2"

from radiators. Both have aluminum air gap intakes with water jackets front and rear, thermostats open at 160

they have Petronix flame thrower igniters and coils I, II plugs are AC Delco R83TSZ. No wild cams, headers out thru duals

I have not a clue, any guidance would be great.

Mike