Engine 302 Build Question

M

Middleagecrisis

Member
Aug 23, 2020
6
1
13
59
Seguin
I recently purchased a complete '99 Explorer 302 and have a question regarding the factory pistons. Plans are to freshen up the block (new bearings, rings, ARP rod/head bolts), clean up (mild port) the GT-40P heads/intake, valve spring upgrade/E-cam and 24 lb. injectors. Since this is a mild build and being done on a budget, I plan on utilizing the factory hyper pistons and opening up the ring gaps to allow me to utilize a small shot of nitrous (100-125 HP). The rest of the drivetrain is an AOD w/2800 converter and 3.27 LSD (I do some highway driving). I know this isn't the first time this type combination has been put together. Given the inherent block weakness and stock piston material, I'm looking to not exceed 400 HP w/nitrous at the flywheel. Should the hyper pistons be okay with opened up ring gaps at this power level?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Building a 302 and Require Input
Replies
9
Views
779
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
DBegley
D
S
Should I mod the 302 or run the 390?
Replies
35
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
DBegley
D
Cammer429
Swap or Build?
Replies
5
Views
473
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
S
Looking for opinions on SBF boost level.
Replies
9
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
J
Want to possibly swap out a 302 for a 351W
Replies
1
Views
669
Fox Engine Swaparoo
@408Stroker
@408Stroker
Top Bottom