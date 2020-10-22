I recently purchased a complete '99 Explorer 302 and have a question regarding the factory pistons. Plans are to freshen up the block (new bearings, rings, ARP rod/head bolts), clean up (mild port) the GT-40P heads/intake, valve spring upgrade/E-cam and 24 lb. injectors. Since this is a mild build and being done on a budget, I plan on utilizing the factory hyper pistons and opening up the ring gaps to allow me to utilize a small shot of nitrous (100-125 HP). The rest of the drivetrain is an AOD w/2800 converter and 3.27 LSD (I do some highway driving). I know this isn't the first time this type combination has been put together. Given the inherent block weakness and stock piston material, I'm looking to not exceed 400 HP w/nitrous at the flywheel. Should the hyper pistons be okay with opened up ring gaps at this power level?