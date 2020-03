Okay so i have a 1985 302 V8 Some would say thats the best 302 as its a Carbed and has a roller Cam‍Idk i also have a Tranny for it but the tranny has no gears in it. Soo im asking will my 302 Hook up to the 05-09 Mustang V6 Trannys i think they’re called T5s’. Now i need a K Member so can anyone link me to a K member that fits that engine and that Car. And Answer the Tranny question. This car is going to be a Beast.