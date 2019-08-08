Service Provided Megasquirt Digital Dash

I provide a Plug-N-Play Digital Dash that directly connects to your Megasquirt ECU

Simply plug in your MS ECU Tuning Cable to your Digital Dash, and you can have direct access to a FULLY user customizable dashboard that runs the Full Version of TunerStudio MS at your fingertips. No tuning laptop needed sitting in the passenger seat anymore along with removal of those factory analog gauges!

Supporting the Megasquirt Community: MS3-Pro, MS3, PIMPxs, PIMPx, MS2, MS2PNP, DIYPNP, Microsquirt, MS1

If you want more information PM me directly.

Forum Members do receive a discount as well https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/digital-dash-efi-2019-discount-code.909726/

To see what other members have done check out the Digital Self-Tuning Forum https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/megasquirt-digital-dash.909731/
 
Have you had anyone try to run this with a bluetooth to the MS ECU. Assuming you would need some type of Rs232 Standalone bluetooth receiver for the Display itself. I may pick up one of the foxbody PnP units from you this winter for my build.
 
You are correct and I have seen that you can get bluetooth to RS232 receivers that can be solder to the communication wiring. I have not had anyone do this as typically many dont have the wiring/electronic desire to do so. Communication/Syncing issues was also a concern as well between the dash and the ECU as well.

What has been worked on and is on our latest PCB board is a direct serial connection over the current/normal USB connection. We are also going to be releasing in the near future a CAN connection ability with the usage of our own I/O board.
 
That's good news. I know ECU masters has a USB to CAN bluetooth module for their dashes. Would be interesting (depending on the OS) if you could run a computer-phone bluetooth module like an HC05 to mimic how you would run TS and MLV via the RS232 BT adapter on the MS itself connected to the bluetooth capable computer/card.
 
