stanglx2002
CT Material here
Mod Dude
- Jul 7, 2005
- 1,356
- 990
- 154
I provide a Plug-N-Play Digital Dash that directly connects to your Megasquirt ECU
Simply plug in your MS ECU Tuning Cable to your Digital Dash, and you can have direct access to a FULLY user customizable dashboard that runs the Full Version of TunerStudio MS at your fingertips. No tuning laptop needed sitting in the passenger seat anymore along with removal of those factory analog gauges!
Supporting the Megasquirt Community: MS3-Pro, MS3, PIMPxs, PIMPx, MS2, MS2PNP, DIYPNP, Microsquirt, MS1
If you want more information PM me directly.
Forum Members do receive a discount as well https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/digital-dash-efi-2019-discount-code.909726/
To see what other members have done check out the Digital Self-Tuning Forum https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/megasquirt-digital-dash.909731/
