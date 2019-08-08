You are correct and I have seen that you can get bluetooth to RS232 receivers that can be solder to the communication wiring. I have not had anyone do this as typically many dont have the wiring/electronic desire to do so. Communication/Syncing issues was also a concern as well between the dash and the ECU as well.



What has been worked on and is on our latest PCB board is a direct serial connection over the current/normal USB connection. We are also going to be releasing in the near future a CAN connection ability with the usage of our own I/O board.