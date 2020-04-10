351w timing

T

Treneth

Member
Jan 1, 2020
So I have a 83 fox swapped with a 351w. Decided I would see if previous owner had timing advanced. I'm no car guru and I'll get some photos posted tomorow but there are no timing marks, theres a yellow mark with a paint stick he had made I haven't actually hooked a timing light up and even see if that yellow mark lines up with the indicator but I really dont like the idea of not knowing the degrees it's set at. Am I stuck starting from scratch and making my own timing Mark's? Can a guy safely bump it till it pings and back it off a bit? Not really sure what direction to go but i would like to play with it for better 1/4mile times.
 

