Hello im new to this forum and I was wondering if anyone has swapped a 391ft engine into a foxbody? I recently got ahold of a 391ft or 105 mirror engine and I've read good things about the block. I know people will say I should of just stuck with the 5.0 or a 351w but I'm trying to do something different. Just wanna know if it's worth it to build or of i should just sell it and get another engine