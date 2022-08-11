5.4 3v head interchange

I have an 06 Navigator, 5.4, with 3v head.
The rear spark plug is busted. Took it to a shop, they pulled the head, said it needed to be replaced. Would be fine with that, but it’s been about 8 weeks since I dropped it off.
Excuse after excuse…

If I go pick it up, and the head really is toast, what vehicles can I pull a head from. Pick and pull is right up the street…
Are all 3v heads the same?
 

