5.4 Triton V8 ?

R

rhyno811

New Member
Feb 11, 2008
13
0
0
has anyone done a swap with the 5.4 triton? i got some info from a couple of local mustang guys and they told me all i would need is a tubular K member and a trans from a 4.6L Stang or a lincoln mark IIV. im gettin the motor out of a expedition that was totalled and brought to my work. can anyone tell me what else i need to grab from this expedition besides the obvious: motor, wiring harness, and ECU? oh ya one more thing, i know the lightning came with the 5.4 Triton supercharged... are the engine specs the same just minus the SC? i really need some quick help because the truck is gettin ready to go to the junkyard and i want to know if i should pull the motor or not waste my time?
 

R

rhyno811

New Member
Feb 11, 2008
13
0
0
is there really no one that knows about 5.4 swaps? i see 20 people freaken read my post, no one has an answer? thanks
 
B

battyice

New Member
Mar 7, 2004
153
0
0
West Chazy, NY
The 5.4 is huge and heavy, it would be a very tight fit in the engine bay. I'm not saying it can't be done, but it would be challanging. In addition, it is more intended for low end torque than high rpm horsepower.

Is there a particular reason you are considering the 5.4 other than you have one available?
 
R

rhyno811

New Member
Feb 11, 2008
13
0
0
ya just the fact that i know it has been done. im not looking for a track car, just a cruiser with some balls. i was originally going to go turbo 4cyl, but it lost it luster. im not looking to get a 5.0 motor and work it from the ground up. the 5.4 i can get for 200 bucks has less then 100k on it, and i know it runs good... not to mention it has 260 hp and like 330 torque. there shouldnt be a problem with it fitting, i was told from someone whos seen it done that there isnt any real fabricating to get it to fit. tubular k member, maybe springs, and some misc. im not sayin its easy, but just as much work if i were to swap my 4cyl with a 5.0. isnt the 5.4 in the shelby's? same motor as the lightning but a more modified?
 
T

twoll86

New Member
Jul 28, 2008
1
0
0
its not the same motor its got a different top end but i would say go 4 it i have the 5.4 in my f150 and had a budy with a 5.4 98 stang as far a low end torque its the intake and cames that give it that i would try 2 find Navi heads cause they are 4v and d sullivan performance makes allot of parts for mod motors and they have alot of good info :nice:
 
9

97SVTsnail

New Member
Jan 27, 2004
40
0
0
I've seen it done but you can get more power from a 351w and it is easy to swap in! plus the 5.4 is about 200lbs heavier. I think a dohc 4.6 would be a better choice if youre intent on a modular fox.
 
86nu

86nu

New Member
Jan 6, 2007
94
1
0
40
Birmingham, Al
you might have to run the hydra boost style brakes. I dont know if that 5.4 will clear and let you run the vacuum brakes.
 
mansour.aref

mansour.aref

Member
Apr 3, 2021
7
5
13
45
Saudi Arabia
I am seriously considering this option after spending time with Stoppie Montoya. Finding parts for a decent amount of money around here for my 302/347 is tough, and coming in I knew this was part of the fun and comes with the territory, but practicality dictates a re-visit sometimes. I also own an Expedition, and that thing jumps off the line like it weighed nothing, and sounds cool. And I can get a whole engine, ECM, harness, everything for it, installed, for less than $500, and the 5.4 is so common that procuring parts will not be difficult.
 
