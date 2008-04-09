5.4 Triton V8 ?

ya just the fact that i know it has been done. im not looking for a track car, just a cruiser with some balls. i was originally going to go turbo 4cyl, but it lost it luster. im not looking to get a 5.0 motor and work it from the ground up. the 5.4 i can get for 200 bucks has less then 100k on it, and i know it runs good... not to mention it has 260 hp and like 330 torque. there shouldnt be a problem with it fitting, i was told from someone whos seen it done that there isnt any real fabricating to get it to fit. tubular k member, maybe springs, and some misc. im not sayin its easy, but just as much work if i were to swap my 4cyl with a 5.0. isnt the 5.4 in the shelby's? same motor as the lightning but a more modified?