5.4 Triton V8 ?

has anyone done a swap with the 5.4 triton? i got some info from a couple of local mustang guys and they told me all i would need is a tubular K member and a trans from a 4.6L Stang or a lincoln mark IIV. im gettin the motor out of a expedition that was totalled and brought to my work. can anyone tell me what else i need to grab from this expedition besides the obvious: motor, wiring harness, and ECU? oh ya one more thing, i know the lightning came with the 5.4 Triton supercharged... are the engine specs the same just minus the SC? i really need some quick help because the truck is gettin ready to go to the junkyard and i want to know if i should pull the motor or not waste my time?