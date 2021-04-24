65 mustang 85 town car MC swap which rod?

Hi guys having a bit of a problem. I installed 4 wheel disc brakes in my 65 mustang.

Front - Granada

Rear - GM calipers

Proper 4 wheel disc proportioning valve.

no leaks

All plumbed properly

Properly bench bled master cylinder and bled brakes using vacuum pump.

So as for the master cylinder I used a 1985 lincoln town car master cylinder with a 1 inch bore.

i used the origiginal rod that came in my 65 mustang but I feel like the pedal is kinda soft and goes kinda low when I press it down hard. Has anyone ever used this master cylinder? Did you guys use rod that came with the master cylinder or the one that came originally with the mustang?