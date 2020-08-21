67 engine bay wiring routing

Hi all,



I recently picked up a 289 67 coupe where the wiring loom had been heavily butchered and partially removed, as in it was left dangling from the firewall. After several hours with a soldering iron and wiring diagrams I have repaired the loom and everything works as it should. However I'm not sure of the correct way the loom should be positioned in the engine bay, so can any one provide some photos of how it is routed in your car? I can't find any useful pictures on the internet. Thank you in advance.