67 engine bay wiring routing

M

milnthorpe31584

New Member
Aug 30, 2018
2
0
1
24
South Yorkshire, UK
Hi all,

I recently picked up a 289 67 coupe where the wiring loom had been heavily butchered and partially removed, as in it was left dangling from the firewall. After several hours with a soldering iron and wiring diagrams I have repaired the loom and everything works as it should. However I'm not sure of the correct way the loom should be positioned in the engine bay, so can any one provide some photos of how it is routed in your car? I can't find any useful pictures on the internet. Thank you in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L Help with identifying wires in engine bay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
N 65 coupe Engine bay gauge feed wiring harness help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
FoxMustangLvr Wire Tuck, Engine Bay Smoothing Advice 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 41
mhjo Wire Loose In Engine Bay- What Is It? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
M Ideas for hiding wires in engine bay 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
W Doing engine bay wire cleanup on a 1991 GT.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C New Engine Bay Wire Harnesses Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D Engine bay wiring harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
S Engine bay wiring help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
98COBRA281 engine bay wiring harness question? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
7 Tidy Up Engine Bay Wiring 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
85_SS_302_Coupe I need '85 electrical/engine bay wire diagrams Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
JH96GT How hard is it to hide the engine bay wiring, really? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
mobius122 Engine bay wiring 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
85_SS_302_Coupe Where to find a new '85 5.0 engine bay wire harness? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
gruvee87vertgt Cleaning up the Engine bay..removed Ac, Smog...What hoses and wires should I remove? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
just4bob50 Hiding wiring in the engine bay 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
F Hiding engine bay wires on a 65?? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
G engine bay wires Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Dan95-5.0 For those who hid your engine bay wires but kep A/C 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
Saleen8786 Uneeded wires in engine bay (show engines come on in) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
N Hiding The Main Wire Bundle In The Engine Bay - Where???? Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
1105 Cleaned up the wires in my engine bay, hid the fuse box too 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
IndyBlk5.0 how to hide wires in engine bay? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
M Engine Bay Paint Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Wayno Engine bay Heat Removal 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
derek2079 Can anyone tell me what noise this is coming from my engine bay? VIDEO INSIDE 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
F Paint and Body Scott Rod Fab Engine Panels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
M Electrical engine bay light Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
mikerunt Electrical Electrical “Snapping” in Engine Bay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Madness7645 How have you made your engine bay look "cleaner"? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
C Looking to identify some engine bay plugs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
G Progress Thread My new 5.0 engine bay progress 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
D Engine Need help identifying the mods done in my engine bay please (throttle body?) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
D Washed engine bay on 3 valve mustang 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
FortySix&2 Underside picture of LX 5.0 engine bay 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
3 Engine bay 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Sweetmarie66 Engine Bay Cleanup Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
jcgafford Problem? - Engine Bay Bolt Removal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
A What Is This Part In The Engine Bay? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
J Engine Rear Engine Bay Noise. Yay. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
I 5.0 Engine Bay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
J Manufacturing Flaw Stickies In The Engine Bay 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
M '91 Mustang - Lower Radiator Hose Burst Driving Up Steep Hills 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
S Spoofing Up Engine Bay 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
MrFoxNutCase Oem-erizing My Engine Bay 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
billison Cleaning Underside Of Engine Bay. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Myred95stang Sn95 Engine Bay Measurements 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
T Paint and Body Engine Bay Cracks 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
SterlingV8 Engine Ticking Underneath Engine Bay 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom