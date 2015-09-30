67 Mustang Floor In 62 Falcon?

I bought this Falcon with Flintstone holes in the floor. I plan to replace the anemic 170 and 3 speed with a 289 and 5-speed. Along with the drivetrain, I will be doing a Granada conversion, and a rear end swap.Got my tape measure out, and, because I was curious I measured the floor of the Mustang and the Falcon. they are (surprisingly) within a half inch of the same width, and the Falcon is actually longer from toe boards to rear seat mount.I began to consider the obvious advantages of more trans tunnel room, an easy throttle pedal upgrade, less pricey parts, and better availability of parts. The question is, has anyone done this, or heard of it being done? Will the seats and console from the Futura fit? What carpet do I get? Which other parts am I forgetting?