67 Mustang Floor In 62 Falcon?

I bought this Falcon with Flintstone holes in the floor. I plan to replace the anemic 170 and 3 speed with a 289 and 5-speed. Along with the drivetrain, I will be doing a Granada conversion, and a rear end swap.
Got my tape measure out, and, because I was curious I measured the floor of the Mustang and the Falcon. they are (surprisingly) within a half inch of the same width, and the Falcon is actually longer from toe boards to rear seat mount.
I began to consider the obvious advantages of more trans tunnel room, an easy throttle pedal upgrade, less pricey parts, and better availability of parts. The question is, has anyone done this, or heard of it being done? Will the seats and console from the Futura fit? What carpet do I get? Which other parts am I forgetting?
FalconBackDesktop.jpg
FalconFrontDesktop.jpg
Falcon170.jpg
 

I would imagine it could be done .You will probably need to modify the 67 floor a bit .Can you save the seat risers from the Falcon? How much longer is the Falcon floor pan .
I have always wanted to build a 63 Sprint 2 door hard top but they are hard to find .
 
This would be a great sprint clone. It's a 62. My sister had a blue '63 sprint back in the '80s, it was a great car. The seats and console for this car look just like the ones her car had.
The Falcon doesn't have seat risers. The floor is contoured to fit the seats. I guess Ford learned from the early Falcon, and made the floors flat with risers in the Mustang for more chassis stiffness. I suppose I would have to save the floor contours where the seats mount and graft it into the Mustang pan?
 
If you did the Mustang floor pan you may be able to use the mustang seat risers .It would ad a bit of strength to the floor .Mustang buckets should be able to be used .
 
I set the console from the futura on the Mustang floor. I'd have to modify one or the other heavily in order to get it to fit. :dammit:
 
The Falcon floor has a step down at the front seat that the mustang doesn't IIRC. Most floor replacements I've seen done leave the edge of the OG floor at the rocker and weld the replacement to that. This would be the challenge.
 
