68 coupe ready for resurrection

D

Drew5.0

New Member
Oct 3, 2022
1
0
0
41
Ohio
Hey everyone,
I'm Drew and thanks for the add to the group.
I look forward to going through this group for my mustang answers.
There is a 68 coupe protected by a layer of moister absorbing and UV blocking protection (sawdust) in the corner of my garage.
I just purchased a 2000 Explorer with the 5.0, as a donner vehicle. It's starting to get cold here in Ohio, I'll be putting some time in.
I've never done a motor swap before. Hopefully, I can save some headache from advice from the pros.

Thanks in advance,
Drew
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Daily driver debate: 65-68 coupe or 62-63 Comet
Replies
6
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
jonestyler22
Hey From Tyler And My 1967 Coupe
Replies
5
Views
818
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
killer medic
DISCOURAGED! Should I replace, keep or give her up???
Replies
17
Views
4K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Edbert
Edbert
W
  • Locked
Feeler: 1966 Coupe
Replies
0
Views
994
Classic Mustangs For Sale
Weatherby
W
M
68 Shelby convertible clone
Replies
11
Views
3K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
bnickel
B
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu