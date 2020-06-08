85-86 door body moldings on 87-93

Hello,

First time Fox body owner. I’m having trouble hunting down clean doors for my 86 GT hatch. Mine are rotted. I know they had the same body moldings for 85-86 and changed them in 87. Is it possible to install the 85-86 body moldings on the newer doors? I know they wouldn’t fit directly, but I’m sure there would have to be some drilling involved if it did work. I don’t want to convert to the newer style bumpers, I like the four eyes.