Fuel 87 vert - Supply and Return line removal ? - under car lines

Hello,

I'm completely stumped here. I need to remove and install new Supply / Return lines from the tank to engine and for the life of me, I can't seem to see how they come out with all the bends and how they are routed. How do you snake them out? Is there any way without cutting them out? If you cut them out then how do you install the new ones? I have everything disconnected from front to back including the tank removed.

As always, Thank you!

-Rick:thinking:
 

