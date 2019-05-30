88 GT 5 lug conversion

I'll probably catch some grief for this (there are too many posts to scour through looking for answers) I managed to pick up front spindles and front and rear brakes (rotor, caliper, mounts, dust shields, booster and M/C etc.) from a 95 GT for $250.00 (good price from what I understand) I'm planning for a future 5 lug conversion and need a bit of info. on brake lines and cables (emergency brake) that I'll need.I'm planning on doing the 83 - 92 ranger axle approach with SN95 17" Pony rims. I know I'll need rear brake mount (LMR or North Racecar) and a bunch of other stuff. I'm concerned about the stuff that I don't know about. So if folks want to toss some information on what I'll need my way it is greatly appreciated.

Thanks
 

Brakes - The Ultimate 4-lug/5-lug Brake Conversion/upgrade Thread

. If you are buying new, get the 1993 Cobra booster. I heard of people that did and didnt have fitment issues with the '93 cobra booster. I saw that it was about 50/50 in the LMR review section. The people that got it to fit without banging the strut tower said to just take your time and...
www.stangnet.com

Basic guide right there in post 220 with a couple substitutions. Rear axles and brackets as you are aware of, and the MC that matches the calipers you have. (94/95 GT master)

Highly recommend not running the 94-98 front calipers and picking up a set of 99-04 2-piston calipers...but your call there
 
The brackets are part of the caliper up front. It's the black bracket shown here
IMG_4646.JPG


When using the 99+ calipers on 94/95 spindles, a small bit of ckearancing is required for the two pistons. Bolt the calipers on off the car and you'll see what needs to be clearanced around the mounting holes

This is a 96+ spindle that is cast with the mounting holes clearanced slightly
IMG_4647.JPG
 
Good luck. It's a fun swap and does make the car more fun to drive when you can actually stop well
 
I'm looking forward to it. I was looking for the notes I saw on wheels that will compliment the swap. I was thinking about 17" pony wheels but am open to suggestions and opinions. It's an 88 GT with (soon) 95 GT brakes and spindles.
 
If I was buying wheels today, I’d get the FR500 in black. But who knows where my tastes will be once I’m ready for wheels.
 
Which wheel's are the 17" pony wheels? Usually the SN95 pony wheel is considered to be this 16" wheel

1991-mustang-gt-wheels-94-95-silver-pony-wheels-6-.jpg
 
... and now I know. Thanks. I'd like to run 17" and these seem to have an offset that "should" fit based on what I've read (30mm). Though I have no hands on experience with these so I'm going based on what I've read. I was certain that I saw (and I should have copied / bookmarked) a page that indicated the factory rims that folks had actually used. I'll keep searching, I have the time...
 
@Mustang5L5 I managed to find a set of split 5 spokes with tires (about 1000 mile on them) for $250 seemed reasonable to me. I never heard back from you. What size tires are you running on the sn95 wheels from the post above? I think 245/45R17 is supposed to be the norm. Let me know
 
I'm sorry.

235/45/17 up front, and 255/45/17 out back.

If I could do it over again, i'd go with a 245/45/17 up front. The 235 does make fitting the wheel easier due to the shorter diameter, but I think I could squeeze the 245/45/17 in there fine. The 235 looks a bit narrow at some angles
 
The wheels I have are in good condition, as are the tires but the tires are 225 all around. That is what the dealer sold the car with. I'm going to use them just to get the 5 lug done but want to get 245s. My neighbor has a 96 - 98, not sure with the same wheels. I think he's selling the car, maybe he'll do a swap :lol:
 
I did mine recently. I just have to finish up the ebrake and get an alignment. I'm considering getting caster/camber plates but I'll see how good I can get the wheel toe before an alignment. There's a lot of good info here and many helpful people.
 
I've run 245s on 2 different mustangs with stock wheel wells. They were both 91+, though. So, they had the larger front fender wells.
 
