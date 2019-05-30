88 GT 5 lug conversion

I'll probably catch some grief for this (there are too many posts to scour through looking for answers) I managed to pick up front spindles and front and rear brakes (rotor, caliper, mounts, dust shields, booster and M/C etc.) from a 95 GT for $250.00 (good price from what I understand) I'm planning for a future 5 lug conversion and need a bit of info. on brake lines and cables (emergency brake) that I'll need.I'm planning on doing the 83 - 92 ranger axle approach with SN95 17" Pony rims. I know I'll need rear brake mount (LMR or North Racecar) and a bunch of other stuff. I'm concerned about the stuff that I don't know about. So if folks want to toss some information on what I'll need my way it is greatly appreciated.



Thanks